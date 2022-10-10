Germany hires banks for 30-year syndicated bond sale - lead managers















Oct 10 (Reuters) - Germany has hired a number of investment banks for a new syndicated 30-year bond sale on Monday, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

The bond, due 15 August 2053, will carry a coupon of 1.8% and "will be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions," the memos said, a phrase debt management offices usually use a day before a sale.

Germany hired Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan for the sale, the memos said.

Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Amanda Cooper











