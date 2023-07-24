Ghana raises key interest rate after inflation rises

Pedestrians walk in front of Ghana's central bank building in Accra
Pedestrians walk in front of Ghana's central bank building in Accra, Ghana, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

ACCRA, July 24 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank has raised its main interest rate (GHCBIR=ECI) by 50 basis points to 30.0%, it said on Monday, after inflation rose for two consecutive months.

The cocoa-, gold- and oil-producing West African nation is grappling with its worst economic crisis in a generation.

Ghana's consumer inflation edged up in June and May, after slowing for four months in a row from a more than two-decade high of 54.1% year on year in December.

Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning

