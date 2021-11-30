Ghana parliament approves 2022 budget as minority boycotts

ACCRA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ghana's parliament on Tuesday approved the proposed 2022 budget, after the ruling party pushed through a vote despite objections from the opposition about a tax on electronic transactions.

The budget for one of West Africa's largest economies was originally rejected last week by lawmakers in the minority who voted during a walk-out by the ruling party. read more

The point of contention is a 1.75% levy on all electronic transactions including mobile money payments proposed by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in an attempt to widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector.

Despite a boycott by minority lawmakers, the ruling party voted to approve the budget unchanged. Ofori-Atta promised to hold further discussions with stakeholders about the levy.

Reporting by Christian Akorlie in Accra; Writing by Alessandra Prentice

