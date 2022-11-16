Goldman raises forecast for 2023 Fed rate peak by 25 basis points















Nov 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Wednesday raised its forecast for the peak in the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 5-5.25%, after adding one more quarter-point Federal Reserve hike in May 2023 to its outlook.

The bank said in a research note that it now sees the Fed hiking by 50 bp in December and 25 bp in February, March and May.

Compiled by the Global Finance & Markets Breaking News team











