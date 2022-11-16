Goldman raises forecast for 2023 Fed rate peak by 25 basis points

The exterior of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Wednesday raised its forecast for the peak in the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 5-5.25%, after adding one more quarter-point Federal Reserve hike in May 2023 to its outlook.

The bank said in a research note that it now sees the Fed hiking by 50 bp in December and 25 bp in February, March and May.

Compiled by the Global Finance & Markets Breaking News team

