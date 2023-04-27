Goldman Sachs raises its forecast for BoE rates peak to 5%















LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Thursday it was raising its forecast for the peak of interest rates set by the Bank of England to 5%, citing stronger-than-expected activity in Britain's economy.

The BoE's Bank Rate stands at 4.25% and investors in interest rate futures are putting a roughly 90% chance on an increase to 4.5% on May 11 after the BoE's next scheduled meeting, and a 60% probability of it hitting 5% by September.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.