Goldman Sachs raises its forecast for BoE rates peak to 5%
LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Thursday it was raising its forecast for the peak of interest rates set by the Bank of England to 5%, citing stronger-than-expected activity in Britain's economy.
The BoE's Bank Rate stands at 4.25% and investors in interest rate futures are putting a roughly 90% chance on an increase to 4.5% on May 11 after the BoE's next scheduled meeting, and a 60% probability of it hitting 5% by September.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- WorldChina regulator to help lower financing costs of small businesses
China's banking and insurance regulator said it would enhance credit support and lower the actual financing costs of small and micro enterprises this year to better support economic recovery.