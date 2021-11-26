Greece to auction six-month T-bills on Dec. 1st

ATHENS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 625 million euros of six-month treasury bills on December 1, debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The debt agency last sold six-month T-bills in late October with the paper priced to yield -0.41%. The settlement date of the new T-bills will be Dec. 3.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until Dec. 2 , PDMA said.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas

