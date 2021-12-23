Rates & Bonds
Greece to auction six-month T-bills on Dec. 29
1 minute read
ATHENS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 375 million euros ($423.75 million) of six-month treasury bills on December 29, debt agency PDMA said on Thursday.
The debt agency last sold six-month T-bills in early December with the paper priced to yield -0.43%. The settlement date of the new T-bills will be on Dec. 31.
Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until Dec. 30, PDMA said.
($1 = 0.8850 euros)
Reporting by George Georgiopoulos
