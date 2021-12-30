Greece to auction three-month T-bills on Jan. 4

ATHENS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 625 million euros ($707.50 million) of three-month treasury bills on January 4, debt agency PDMA said on Thursday.

The debt agency last sold three-month T-bills in early November with the paper priced to yield -0.43%. The settlement date of the new T-bills will be Jan. 7.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until Jan. 5, PDMA said.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

