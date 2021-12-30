Rates & Bonds
Greece picks government bond primary dealers in 2022
ATHENS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Greece appointed 18 financial institutions as primary dealers in Greek government bonds in 2022, unchanged from this year, the country's central bank said on Thursday.
The primary dealers in Greek government paper next year will be the following:
Alpha Bank
Barclays Bank
BNP Paribas
BofA Securities Europe
Citigroup Global Markets
Commerzbank
Credit Suisse
Deutsche Bank
Eurobank
Goldman Sachs Europe
HSBC
Intesa Sanpaolo
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley Europe
National Bank
Nomura Financial Products Europe
Piraeus Bank
Societe Generale
Reporting by George Georgiopoulos
