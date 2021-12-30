Greece picks government bond primary dealers in 2022

ATHENS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Greece appointed 18 financial institutions as primary dealers in Greek government bonds in 2022, unchanged from this year, the country's central bank said on Thursday.

The primary dealers in Greek government paper next year will be the following:

Alpha Bank

Barclays Bank

BNP Paribas

BofA Securities Europe

Citigroup Global Markets

Commerzbank

Credit Suisse

Deutsche Bank

Eurobank

Goldman Sachs Europe

HSBC

Intesa Sanpaolo

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley Europe

National Bank

Nomura Financial Products Europe

Piraeus Bank

Societe Generale

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

