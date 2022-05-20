Greece to reopen January 2033 bond on May 23 via auction

ATHENS, May 20 (Reuters) - Greece will auction up to 500 million euros ($528.35 million) in a reopening of its 3.9% government bond maturing January 2033 on May 23, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

"This operation comes to provide additional liquidity on this maturity point of the Greek government bond curve," the debt agency said.

The settlement date will be May 30.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate, with up to five competitive bids each until 12 p.m. on May 23.

Competitive bids will be accepted up to the auctioned amount and will be allotted at the last bid accepted in the auction, the cut-off price. No commission will be paid for the bonds auctioned, PDMA said.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alison Williams

