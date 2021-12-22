Greek economy seen expanding 5.0% in 2022- Bank of Greece

ATHENS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Greece's economy is projected to grow 5.0% next year after an expected 7.2% expansion rate this year, the country's central bank said in an interim monetary policy report on Wednesday.

"In 2022 the economy's growth rate is projected to reach 5.0% and 3.9% in 2023, provided the economy continues to be significantly boosted from tourism, the euro zone's recovery and the acceleration of investments," the Bank of Greece (BOGr.AT) said in the report.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas

