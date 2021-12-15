Greek Jan-Nov primary budget gap lower than targeted

ATHENS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Greece's central government reported a primary budget deficit of 7.87 billion euros ($8.87 billion) in the eleven months to November, lower than targeted as it spent less than expected, finance ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The government had targeted a primary fiscal gap, which excludes debt-servicing costs, of 8.97 billion euros for the period.

Greece's economy grew strongly in the third quarter, beating forecasts, as consumer spending, tourism revenues and investment picked up.

But the primary deficit, which also excludes social security and local administration budgets, is nevertheless expected to reach 7.3% of gross domestic product, burdened with government support packages for households and businesses to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deficit is forecast to shrink to 1.2% of GDP next year as the economic recovery gathers pace.

($1 = 0.8870 euros)

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Karolina Tagaris; editing by John Stonestreet

