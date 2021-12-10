Growth in Italian bank loans to firms edges down in October

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The pace of growth in Italian bank lending to businesses slowed further in October, falling to its new lowest level since Feb. 2020, data showed on Friday.

A monthly Bank of Italy report on the balance sheets of domestic banks showed loans to non-financial companies were up 0.6% year-on-year in October, slightly down from an 0.7% rise in September.

Friday's data also showed Italian residents' deposits with domestic banks increased to 2.79 trillion euros ($3.15 trillion)in October from 2.75 trillion euros in September.

Gross unpaid loans were up to 46.14 billion euros at the end of October from 44.69 billion euros a month earlier.

($1 = 0.8863 euros)

