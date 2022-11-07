Column: Hedge funds capitulate on Fed pivot















ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hedge funds have given up the ghost on a Fed pivot coming any time soon.

After weeks of sporadic attempts to time the Federal Reserve signaling that it might be close to taking its foot off the tightening pedal, they have thrown in the towel and racked up a record short position in two-year U.S. Treasuries futures.

And that was before U.S. interest rates were raised by 75 basis points last Wednesday for a fourth consecutive time, after which Fed Chair Jerome Powell strongly indicated that they will go some way higher yet.

The latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission's report shows that speculators increased their net short position in two-year Treasuries futures in the week to Nov. 1 by 88,189 contracts to a record net short position of 437,785 contracts.

That was the third biggest increase in net shorts this year, and funds also expanded their bearish bets against five- and 10-year Treasuries futures.

A short position is essentially a wager that an asset's price will fall, and a long position is a bet it will rise. In bonds and rates, yields fall when prices rise, and move up when prices fall.

The two-year yield on Friday hit a fresh 15-year high of 4.80%, up a staggering 80 basis points from a month earlier.

The implied Fed 'terminal' rate for some time around the middle of next year rose as high as 5.20% on Friday after the U.S. employment report for October. That's up almost a full percentage point on the month.

5.50% TERMINAL RATE?

With short-term yields approaching 5%, cash is quite clearly no longer trash. Bank of America said on Friday that investors are putting money into cash at the fastest pace since the 2020 COVID crisis - $62 billion poured into cash funds in the week to Nov. 2, bringing the Q4 total so far to almost $200 billion.

Strategists at TD Securities on Friday raised their terminal rate forecast to 5.50% by June next year, and predict that the Fed will pivot in December - that's when rate cuts will start, culminating in 275 bps of easing by 2025.

Citi's strategists on Friday also raised their terminal rate forecast to as high as 5.50%, and also expect the Fed to begin cutting rates in December next year. They upped their end-2022 two-year Treasury yield forecast by 20 bps to 4.90%.

GOING LONG 10Y TREASURIES

It is the worst year for U.S. Treasuries in decades - by some measures, the worst ever - and the ICE BofA U.S. Treasury index is down 15% year to date.

Hedge funds able to go short bonds have fared a bit better. Hedge fund industry tracker Preqin's benchmark Fixed Income index was down 8% in the 10 months through October, while the broader Macro Strategies index - which includes currencies - was up 4.2%.

The ultra-bearishness at the short end of the U.S. bond market has plunged the 2s/10s yield curve to its deepest inversion since 2000. The gap on Friday between two- and 10-year yields widened to more than 60 basis points - the economic recession warning could not be ringing louder.

But while elevated short-dated rates and yields should maintain flattening pressures on the curve, some strategists say now is a good time to lighten that position.

"We exited our 2s/10s Treasury flattener as we no longer viewed the risk-reward as attractive," TD Securities' rates strategy team wrote on Friday.

They entered a long 10-year Treasury position, noting that the 10-year yield above 4% attractive, and the are targeting a move down to 3.75%.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Jamie McGeever; editing by Diane Craft











