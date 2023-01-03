Hong Kong aims to raise up to $5 bln in green bonds - sources















SYDNEY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government is aiming to raise up to the equivalent of $5 billion in a dollar, euro and offshore Chinese yuan green bond issuance, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The sources declined to be named, as the information had not been made public.

Hong Kong's government was proposing that the dollar tranche could be spread across three-, five- and 10-year tranches, with a possibility of issuing a 30-year bond, two sources told Reuters.

Hong Kong was aiming to raise about $3 billion in dollars, those two sources said.

The euro tranche was targeting 1 billion euros in two- and seven-year tenors, they added.

The offshore-yuan deal was intended to be worth about 5 billion yuan, and could be in three- and five-year tenors, said a third and fourth source.

The proposed size and tenor of the government's issuance could change, depending on investors' appetite, the sources said.

Books for the deal should open on Wednesday, they added.

Eight investment banks are working on the dollar and euro transactions and seven are mandated on the offshore yuan tranche, according to the term sheet, which was seen by Reuters.

Calls with investors were underway on Tuesday, it showed.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Bradley Perrett











