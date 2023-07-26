Hong Kong central bank raises interest rate after Fed hike

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 5.75%, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same margin.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States as the city's currency is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the economy still needed to slow and the labor market to weaken for inflation to "credibly" return to the U.S. central bank's 2% target.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.