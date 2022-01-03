Rates & Bonds
Hong Kong's airport authority mandates 22 banks for U.S. dollar bond issuance
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Airport Authority Hong Kong has mandated 22 banks including Bank of America, BNP Paribas and HSBC for a U.S. dollar-denominated multi-tranche bond issuance, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.
Other banks mandated include JPMorgan, Standard Chartered, UBS, Bank of China and Barclays. The term sheet said proceeds raised from the issuance would be used to fund the authority's capital expenditure plans.
Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
