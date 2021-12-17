Hungary cuts 2022 budget deficit target to 4.9% of GDP from 5.9%

BUDAPEST, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hungary has cut its 2022 budget deficit target to 4.9% of GDP from 5.9% as fiscal policy will be less supportive next year, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Friday, shifting to more fiscal prudence after months of huge spending increases.

Varga told a news conference that the economy was expected to grow by around 5% next year after around 6.5% this yearand there was room to start reducing the deficit.

The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who faces a competitive election in 2022, has gone on a spending spree, giving families hefty tax rebates, raising pensions and cutting taxes on employment by 750 billion forints.

However, earlier this month the government unexpectedly postponed a planned purchase of Budapest's international airport and cancelled investments and spending worth 350 billion forints, after the November monthly deficit alone swelled above 1 trillion forints.

Varga did not elaborate on what caused the shift. He said a fast economic recovery allowed the reduction of the budget target, which he said "was expected to reduce Hungary's risks".

This year the deficit is expected at 7.5% of GDP, while Hungary will also post a current account deficit according to the central bank's projections.

As global central banks start withdrawing their stimulus, and the Hungarian central bank also ended its bond purchase programme, Hungarian government bond yields have jumped. The 10-year yield is around 4.5% now.

The debt agency AKK on Friday announced Hungary's 2022 financing plan, in which it plans to switch at least $2 billion worth of foreign currency bonds expiring in 2023 and 2024 for longer dated fx bonds in the second half of next year. The AKK has reduced planned forint denominated bond sales at auctions substantially. nS8N2SG02T

It also widened the targeted range of fx debt within total debt to 10-25% from 10-20% "to increase its room of manoeuvre in financing".

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Giles Elgood

