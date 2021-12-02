Hungary debt agency sells HUF 75 bln worth of bonds, raises offer

BUDAPEST, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Hungary sold 75 billion forints ($234.60 million) worth of government bonds at an auction on Thursday, with the average yield on all series well above 4%, data from the government debt management agency showed.

The agency raised its sale, as it had offered 55 billion forints worth of bonds initially. The average yield on the 2041/A paper came in at 4.62%, while the 2026/F bond yield was 4.28%.

($1 = 319.6900 forints)

Reporting by Krisztina Than

