Hungary's central bank raises one-week deposit rate by 30 bps to 6.75%

BUDAPEST, June 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 30 bps to 6.75% at a tender on Thursday, as widely expected, as it continues to tighten policy to curb inflation which is expected to rise to double-digits in coming months.

The Hungarian forint is hovering near three-month-lows against the euro after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) lifted its base rate by 50 bps to 5.9% on Tuesday. The NBH said it would maintain tighter monetary conditions for longer to fend off rising second-round inflation risks and anchor inflation expectations.

Reporting by Krisztina Than

