Indian rupee hits record low

MUMBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee weakened further in afternoon trade on Tuesday to touch a fresh record low against the U.S. dollar as concerns of a wider current account deficit came to the forefront after the country's June trade deficit hit a record high.

Data late on Monday showed India's June trade deficit widened to a record $25.63 billion, pushed by a rise in crude oil and coal imports, from $9.61 billion a year ago.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 79.13/14 per dollar by 0822 GMT, after hitting a life low of 79.15. It had touched the previous record low of 79.12 last week and had closed trading at 78.95 on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.