India's Adani dollar bonds continue to fall, hit multi-year lows















MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dollar bonds issued by entities of India's Adani Group continued to fall on Monday following a scathing report by a U.S. short seller which triggered a rout in the conglomerate's listed firms.

Adani Group said the report on the business house was a "calculated attack" on the country and its institutions while a senior executive compared a rout of its stocks with a colonial-era massacre.

The short seller report has cast doubts on how investors will respond to the company's record $2.45 billion secondary sale.

U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone continued their fall into a second week with the bond maturing in August 2027 down 5 cents to 73.03 cents, the lowest since June 2020.

International bonds issued by Adani Green Energy, Adani Economic Zone (APSE.NS), Adani Transmission (ADAI.NS) and Adani Electricity Mumbai also fell.

(This story has been refiled to correct company spelling to Ports in paragraph four)

Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team, editing by Ed Osmond











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.