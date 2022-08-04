India's Aditya Birla Housing Finance to issue 3-month CP - traders

MUMBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's Aditya Birla Housing Finance plans to raise funds selling commercial papers maturing in three months, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The non-banking finance company will pay a coupon of 5.86% on this issue and it has received commitments worth around two billion rupees ($25.21 million), the bankers said.

The notes are rated A1+ by ICRA.

($1 = 79.3310 Indian rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Editing by Vidya Ranganathan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.