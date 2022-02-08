India's Bharti Airtel plans $1 bln in fresh capital

BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) on Tuesday said it will raise $1 billion via debt, after it reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on higher tariff rates.

Airtel also said it would raise 75 billion rupees ($1 billion) by issuing non-convertible debt securities, including debentures, bonds, but did not provide further details.

Engaged in a fierce price war that started since the entry of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio into the Indian telecom sector in 2016, Airtel has been raising capital for development of its products and services to lure more customers.

Last month, Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O) said it will invest up to $1 billion in Airtel to help with the development of its devices, home broadband, data centres, cloud adoption and develop of 5G networks over a period of time. read more

India's telecom sector has been benefiting from increased data usage as more people take to remote working due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airtel in November increased tariffs on prepaid plans, as did Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, while reiterating that the industry's average revenue per user (ARPU)— a key performance indicator in the telecoms industry — needs to go as high as 300 rupees for a financially healthy business model.

Airtel's ARPU for the third quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 11.6% to 163 rupees, ahead of Jio's ARPU of 151.6 rupees.

Airtel's subscriber base in India grew to about 356 million, adding 3 million 4G subscribers during the last three months of 2021 to reach 195.5 million.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the third quarter climbed 12.6% to 298.67 billion rupees ($4 billion). Analysts had expected revenue of 291.97 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Consolidated net profit fell 2.8% to 8.30 billion rupees.

($1 = 74.7170 Indian rupees)

