India's Reliance Jio planning up to $671 mln bond sale - Bloomberg News
BENGALURU, Jan 4 (Reuters) - India's top telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RELIB.UL) is planning its largest ever rupee bond sale, seeking commitments for as much as 50 billion rupees ($670.65 million) of notes, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Jio did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
($1 = 74.5550 Indian rupees)
