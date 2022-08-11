India's UltraTech Cement to issue 3-month CP - traders
MUMBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's UltraTech Cement Ltd (ULTC.NS) plans to raise funds selling commercial papers maturing in three months, two merchant bankers said on Thursday.
The company will offer a yield of 5.88% on this issue, and has received commitments worth around 7.50 billion rupees ($94.60 million), they said.
The notes are rated A1+ by India Ratings.
($1 = 79.2850 Indian rupees)
