Indonesia c.bank raises rates by 50 bps for third straight month
JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points for a third consecutive monthly meeting as it sought to rein in inflation expectations while supporting the rupiah.
Bank Indonesia (BI) raised the 7-day reverse repo rate (IDCBRR=ECI) to 5.25%, as expected by the majority of economists polled by Reuters. It also raised its other policy rates by the same amount.
With Thursday's move, BI has raised rates by a total of 175 bps since August.
