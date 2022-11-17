Indonesia c.bank raises rates by 50 bps for third straight month















JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points for a third consecutive monthly meeting as it sought to rein in inflation expectations while supporting the rupiah.

Bank Indonesia (BI) raised the 7-day reverse repo rate (IDCBRR=ECI) to 5.25%, as expected by the majority of economists polled by Reuters. It also raised its other policy rates by the same amount.

With Thursday's move, BI has raised rates by a total of 175 bps since August.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Stefanno Sulaiman and Bernadette Christina Munthe











