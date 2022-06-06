Indonesia, Islamic Development Bank sign $150 mln loan for Java highway
JAKARTA, June 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia and the Islamic Development Bank have signed a $150 million loan to finance a toll road project on Java island, the Indonesian finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The highway, which will be built from central Yogyakarta province to the eastern city of Malang, will cost an estimated total of $450 million.
The ministry said it has also obtained funding separately from the Asian Development Bank for the project.
