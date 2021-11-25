Inflationary expectations in Russia inch lower in November- cenbank

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations among Russian households, an important indicator tracked by authorities, declined slightly in November to 13.5% from 13.6% one month earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

The central bank is widely expected to raise its key interest rate from 7.5% next month to rein in inflation, which spiked above 8% and shows little sign of slowing towards the 4% target.

