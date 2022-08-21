Iraq's foreign currency reserves above $80 bln - central bank official

CAIRO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Iraq's foreign currency reserves are now above $80 billion and are expected to hit $90 billion by the end of the year, state news agency INA cited the deputy governor of the central bank, Ammar Khalaf, as saying on Sunday.

The central bank's gold reserves have climbed 30 tonnes to stand at more than 131 tonnes now, Khalaf said.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by David Clarke

