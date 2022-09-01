Ireland sells 2032, 2050 bonds at yields of 2.2% to 2.7%

DUBLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ireland sold 1.25 billion euros of 10- and 28-year debt at auction on Thursday at yields of 2.2% to 2.7%, much higher than the last time the debt agency sold the bonds, in its first sale since the European Central Bank began hiking interest rates.

The National Treasury Management Agency has raised 7 billion euros on the bond market so far this year. It had planned to raise 10 billion to 14 billion euros in 2022 but cancelled an auction in June after the state's borrowing needs fell.

BONDS MATURING 2032

BONDS MATURING 2050

($1 = 0.9965 euros)

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alex Richardson

