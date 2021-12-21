Irish debt agency appoints funding director as new CEO

DUBLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ireland's debt agency on Monday announced the appointment of its director of funding, Frank O'Connor, as its new chief executive.

He will take over leadership of the National Treasury Management Agency on July 1, when Conor O'Kelly is due to step down from the position.

O’Connor, currently Director of Funding and Debt Management, spent time working at Bank Zachodni WBK in Warsaw and Allied Irish Bank (AIBG.I) before joining the NTMA in 2010.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.