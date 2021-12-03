Irish Q3 economic growth disappoints slightly, fin min says

Summary Finance Minister disappointed by modest consumer spending

Modified domestic demand grew by 1.4% q/q, 5.3% y/y

Growth to ease in Q4 as government mulls new restrictions

DUBLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Irish domestic economic growth was slightly below expectations in the third quarter and is likely to slow by year-end, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said as the government considered reimposing more COVID-19 restrictions on Friday.

Modified domestic demand, which covers personal, government and investment spending, grew by 1.4% quarter-on-quarter and 5.3% year-on-year between July and September, a period when most COVID-19 curbs were removed, Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showed.

However Donohoe said modest consumer spending growth of 0.5% was particularly disappointing given VAT returns are more than 7% ahead of forecast so far this year and the unemployment rate has fallen to 6.9% from 20% a year ago.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

"Today's figures, while confirming the continued growth in the domestic economy, are slightly below expectations, particularly on the consumer spending side," Donohoe said in a statement.

"Early indications point towards an easing in domestic growth rates in the domestic economy in the fourth quarter. However I am confident that, once we overcome this further wave of the virus, our economy and our jobs market will continue to strengthen."

Donohoe said the more muted current quarter is partly due to pent-up demand tapering off and incerased consumer caution with COVID-19 cases near record highs, even though 91% of eligible people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

Overall gross domestic product grew (GDP) by 0.9% on the quarter and was 11.4% higher than a year ago. The government has cautioned against using this measure to gauge activity in the economy due to the ways in which multinationals can distort Irish GDP.

Modified domestic demand, which is more closely watched by economists, was up 4.9% year-to-date following a sharp second-quarter rise but 1.2% lower than the corresponding pre-pandemic nine-month period of 2019.

Donohoe's department forecast in the October budget that modified domestic demand would grow by 5.2% for the year as a whole and by 6.5% next year.

The forecasts for next year were based on the phasing out of most remaining COVID-19 restrictions. However the government reimposed a midnight curfew on hospitality venues last month and is meeting later on Friday to discuss possible further curbs.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.