Israel Discount Bank quarterly profit up, announces dividend

JERUSALEM, March 9 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank (DSCT.TA) said on Wednesday its fourth quarter profit doubled and the bank announced a dividend payment 106 million shekels ($32.2 million), reflecting 20% of quarterly profit.

Israel's fourth-largest bank by assets said it earned 529 million shekels in the quarter, compared with 264 million a year earlier.

Net interest income grew 11.9% to 1.68 billion shekels from a year earlier. It posted credit income of 10 million shekels versus credit loss expenses of 200 million shekels a year ago.

Discount said 2021 was a record year with net profit of 2.77 billion shekels. It set a 2025 profit target of 3.5 billion shekels.

Discount's Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 10.14%, down from 10.20% a year earlier.

($1 = 3.2949 shekels)

