Israel MPC unanimously backs 0.4 point rate hike amid tight labour mkt

JERUSALEM, June 6 (Reuters) - All six rate setters at the Bank of Israel supported raising the benchmark interest rate (ILINR=ECI) by 0.4 point to 0.75% at their meeting on May 23 to combat rising inflation, the central bank's minutes showed on Monday.

The hike, which was expected although most analysts projected a smaller move, followed a quarter-point increase in April -- its first in more than three years -- that began what is widely assumed to be a year-long tightening cycle aimed at curbing increasing inflation pressures.

The central bank said along with rising prices, Israel's economy is recording strong growth, with a tight labour market.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The (monetary policy) committee has therefore decided to continue the gradual process of increasing the interest rate," the minutes said. "The members emphasized that the pace of raising the interest rate will be determined in accordance with activity data and the development of inflation."

Inflation reached a new 11-year peak of 4% in April -- above the government's 1-3% annual target -- while inflation expectations for the coming year remain around 3.5%. Israel's economy shrank in the first quarter after a robust 2021, but the jobless rate has fallen to 3.1%. Under such circumstances, analysts expect the key interest rate to reach as high as 2% by early next year.

"Wages in the business sector are at a higher level than the path that is in line with its pre-crisis trend, while wages in the public sector have increased at a more moderate pace," the central bank said, adding the labour market is "close to the full employment that characterized the economy before COVID-19."

The moderation in the public sector, it noted, was due to a deferral of wage agreements that had been agreed upon during the COVID crisis.

Policymakers believe that while imports have led to higher prices, an "increase in domestic demand is also accelerating inflation."

At the same time, a slowdown in economic activity in China, reflected in the continuing disruptions in production chains and high energy prices, were pushing up global prices while slowing the pace of economic activity worldwide.

"The committee emphasized that some companies in the industry in Israel may face difficulty, but alongside that, the

sector’s strength is notable for being diverse and with access to sources of funding," the minutes said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.