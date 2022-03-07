Israel's FIBI Q4 profit soars, to pay dividend 50% of net profit

JERUSALEM, March 7 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) (FIBI.TA) said it would pay a dividend of 50% of net profit as it reported a 59% jump in fourth-quarter profit due to a continued reversal of loan default provisions and higher net interest income.

FIBI, Israel's fifth-largest bank, said on Monday it earned a net 333 million shekels ($101 million) in the October-December period, up from 210 million a year earlier.

The bank recorded income of 10 million shekels after credit loss expenses of 51 million a year ago amid an improved Israeli economy and its credit portfolio. Net interest income gained to 704 million shekels from 657 million.

FIBI said it would distribute a quarterly dividend of 165 million shekels, 50% of net profit, after a 215 million payout in January and 545 million in 2021.

Israel's banking regulator in December cancelled a temporary directive issued at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic on banning regular dividends to ensure banks had sufficient credit to lend to businesses during the pandemic.

But banks were given permission to pay special dividends in 2021.

FIBI's Tier 1 ratio of capital to risk components, a key measure of financial strength, rose to 11.46% in 2021 from 11.18% in 2020.

For all of 2021, net profit rose 87% to 1.41 billion.

($1 = 3.2901 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

