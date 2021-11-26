Rates & Bonds
Italian banks' govt bond holdings in Oct at lowest level since Dec. 2020- ECB
MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italian lenders slightly decreased their domestic government bond holdings in October, touching its lowest level since December 2020,European Central Bank data showed on Friday,
Their portfolio fell to 422.49 billion euros ($475.22 billion) last month, compared with 423.48 billion euros in September.
($1 = 0.8890 euros)
Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia
