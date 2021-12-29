Rates & Bonds
Italian banks' government bond holdings fall to 20-month low in November - ECB
MILAN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italian lenders decreased their domestic government bond holdings in November, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, touching their lowest level since March 2020.
Their portfolio fell to 418.9 billion euros ($472.77 billion) last month, compared with 422.49 billion euros in October.
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Agnieszka Flak
