Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Rates & Bonds

Italian banks' government bond holdings fall to 20-month low in November - ECB

1 minute read

MILAN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italian lenders decreased their domestic government bond holdings in November, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, touching their lowest level since March 2020.

Their portfolio fell to 418.9 billion euros ($472.77 billion) last month, compared with 422.49 billion euros in October.

($1 = 0.8861 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
bce portafoglio banche residenti
Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters