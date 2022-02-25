Italian borrowing costs shoot up at auction

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italian borrowing costs soared at an auction on Friday, in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine followed by Western sanctions that could have wide-ranging repercussions for the economy.

The Treasury sold the top planned amount of 8.25 billion euros ($9.22 billion).

It sold 4 billion euros of a new 5-year BTP maturing April 2027 at a 1.07% gross yield, highest since April 2020, compared with 0.5% at the previous auction.

A BTP bond due in June 2032 was placed for 3 billion euros and fetched a gross 1.81% yield, a record since June 2019, compared with 1.39% at the end-January auction.

The Treasury also sold 1.25 billion euros of a CCTeu note due in April 2026 at a gross yield of -0.10%.

($1 = 0.8947 euros)

Reporting by Alessia Pé, editing by Agnieszka Flak

