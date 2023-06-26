Italy confirms 2023 debt guidance despite ballooning state budget deficit

Summary Italy plans 320 bln euros in medium/long-term bonds

Treasury confirms downward path for deficit-to-GDP ratio

GDP growth could be higher than 1% this year

ROME, June 26 (Reuters) - Italy confirmed its guidance for the issuance of medium- to long-term sovereign bonds in 2023 despite an increase in the state budget deficit reported in the first five months of this year, a Treasury document published on Monday showed.

Updating its debt programme, the Treasury estimated it would issue 118 billion euros ($128.69 billion) of paper between July and December, on top of 202 billion euros of bonds sold in the first half.

This chimes with a range of 310-320 billion euros targeted by the Treasury in its December guideline for the whole of 2023, although it is at the top end of the band.

Some Italian media had previously reported the Treasury was considering issuing more debt due to apparently higher funding needs.

Italy's fiscal gap in the state sector, a narrower proxy for the general government budget deficit, stood at 81.8 billion euros in the five months to May, almost 46 billion higher than in the same period of 2022.

Last year the general government deficit, which the European Commission uses to assess countries' public finances, came in at 8.0% of gross domestic product (GDP), pushed up by a Eurostat ruling on the treatment of state subsidies for Green home improvements.

This year the deficit-to-GDP ratio is targeted to fall to 4.5%, as part of Italy's commitment to return it below the European Union's 3% ceiling in 2026.

Italy's public debt, proportionally the highest in the euro zone after Greece, is targeted to edge down to 142.1% of GDP this year from 144.4% in 2022, and to decline further in the following years.

The Treasury has said the rising deficit figures in the state sector through May were due to several factors, including an EU decision to freeze a 19-billion euro transfer of post-COVID recovery funds, and higher pension spending stemming from an automatic indexation to soaring inflation.

However, these factors had already been discounted by the Treasury and "the results achieved so far are consistent with the (planned) downward path of the debt and the deficit ratio," it said in the document issued on Monday.

Rome added the economy could grow this year by more than the 1% targeted in April.

"Downside risks remain related to global trade developments and the persistence of inflation, which could influence the duration ... of (the European Central Bank's) restrictive monetary policy," it noted.

($1 = 0.9169 euros)

