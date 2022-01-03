Italy expected to issue long-term syndicated bond soon - sources

ROME, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Italy is expected to announce shortly the sale of a BTP bond with a maturity of between 15 and 30 years, two market sources said, as the Treasury aims to raise long-term funds before parliament starts the process of electing a new president.

Together with the political factor, the Treasury is also taking into account incoming economic data, one of the sources said.

"The Treasury must act immediately, both so as not to get too involved in the election of the head of state and because this week there are inflation figures," the sources told Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Parliament will convene later this month to choose a new head of state, and political uncertainty could make investors edgy in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi signalled last month he would be willing to become head of state. While he is seen as a natural choice by many Italians, a number of party leaders have urged him to remain at the head of the coalition, warning that it would likely unravel if he left the helm. read more

Rome will likely issue the new long-term bond via a syndicate of banks, the sources said.

"I would expect it straight away, with a maturity from 15 years or up," one market operator told Reuters.

The Treasury was not immediately available to comment.

The Italian statistics office will release its preliminary figure for December inflation on Jan. 5, while the flash estimate for euro zone inflation is due on Jan. 7.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, Stefano Bernabei; writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.