Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

GENERAL

The highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading quickly in Italy, with new cases identified in the country's north and south, the national health institute (ISS) said on Saturday. read more

POLITICS

Italy's government is considering new measures to avoid a surge in COVID-19 infections during the holiday period, local newspapers reported on Sunday, amid worries over the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant. read more

DEBT

Economy and Finance Ministry holds a videoconference to present "Public debt management guidelines for 2022 and the new calendar for government bond auctions" (0930 GMT).

COMPANIES

PRYSMIAN (PRY.MI)

Prysmian has won two contracts worth a total of almost $900 million for work on two U.S. offshore wind farm projects, the Italian cable manufacturer said on Saturday. read more

LEONARDO

Italian prosecutors on Saturday ordered the seizure of components intended for the production of Boeing (BA.N) 787 aircraft that they said failed to meet the technical specifications sought by the customer. The parts were manufactured by two small firms that were formerly sub-suppliers to Leonardo.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM) (TLIT.MI)

Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI said on Friday former Chief Executive Officer Luigi Gubitosi had stepped down from the company's board, removing a hurdle that prevented Italy's biggest phone group from naming his successor. read more

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA (BMPS.MI)

The state-owned Italian bank on Friday said it needed 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in capital, as Rome seeks more time to reprivatise it following a failed sale attempt.

GENERALI (GASI.MI)

As of Dec. 17, Leonardo Del Vecchio held a 6.36% stake in the insurer and businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone 7.89%. As a result, the consultation pact between Del Vecchio, Caltagirone and banking foundation Fondazione CRT holds a total shareholding of 15.72% in Generali.

INTESA SANPAOLO (ISP.MI), UNICREDIT (CRDI.MI), MEDIOBANCA (MDBI.MI), CREDITO EMILIANO (EMBI.MI)

Fitch on Friday raised the banks' ratings to 'BBB', with a stable outlook, following the upgrade of Italy's sovereign rating.

TERNA (TRN.MI)

The Italian power grid said on Friday it had refinanced an up to 1.65 billion euro credit line linked to sustainability goals extending its maturity to five years.

AEFFE (AEF.MI)

The luxury group's managing director Marcello Tassinari will step down effective as of Dec. 31, the company said on Friday.

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday; OVS (OVS.MI), PHARMANUTRA (PHNU.MI), SAFILO GROUP (SFLG.MI), SECO (IOT.MI) enter in FTSE ITALIA MID CAP index, while BANCA CARIGE (CRGI.MI), CALTAGIRONE , GAROFALO HEALTH CARE (GHC.MI), LA DORIA enter in FTSE ITALIA SMALL CAP index.

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE (BIM.MI)

Ends capital increase.

ESTRIMA

Company specialised in micro-electric mobility which owns the brand Biro debuts on Euronext Growth Milan.

LINDBERGH

Proprietary technology platform (T-LINQ) for the provision of services, products and logistics solutions company Lindbergh debuts on Euronext Growth Milan.

DIARY

Fund managers' association Assogestioni and think-tank Censis present survey on sustainability "Confusion and fear about sustainability. How to make green choices" online (1100 GMT).

