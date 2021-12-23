Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

GENERAL

Italy reported 146 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 153 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 36,293 from 30,798.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM) (TLIT.MI)

The main investors including the Treasury-owned CDP are discussing a revamp of the ailing former phone monopoly, Italy's prime minister said on Wednesday, pledging to protect jobs and infrastructure assets at the group. read more

(*) ENEL (ENEI.MI), INTESA SANPAOLO (ISP.MI)

Enel has agreed to buy 50% of Italy's Mooney to take joint control of the payments firm with Intesa Sanpaolo in a deal valuing the company at around 1.5 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO (ISP.MI)

The bank's new business plan will be presented on Feb. 4, the lender said on Wednesday.

Chief executive Carlo Messina and chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro are expected to be confirmed along with almost all of the current board members at a shareholder meeting in April, Repubblica reports.

GENERALI (GASI.MI)

The insurer said on Wednesday it would exercise the early redemption option in respect of all outstanding perpetual subordinated notes.

(*) ATLANTIA (ATL.MI)

A government committee said it had cleared the sale of Atlantia's stake in Autostrade per l'Italia to a consortium headed by state lender CDP. The sale now needs a final green light from Italy's state auditors that could prove challenging, La Repubblica said, as state auditors have already raised doubts over the overall deal.

CNH INDUSTRIAL (CNHI.MI)

Holds an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to approve the demerger of truck-making unit Iveco (1400 GMT).

THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP (TISGR.MI)

The luxury yacht maker said on Wednesday it had bought Perini Navi for 80 million euros in an auction held by a court in Lucca, Tuscany. read more

Rival yacht maker Sanlorenzo (SNL.MI) on Wednesday said that, while reaffirming its interest for Perini Navi, the auction price exceeded the amount it considered adequate, given the company's negative goodwill.

TREVI (TFI.MI)

Trevi said talks with lending banks continued for a review of the restructuring agreement.

(*) LAZIO (LAZI.MI)

Lazio concluded the best calendar year in their Serie A history by beating Venezia 3-1 on Wednesday to remain in the hunt for European qualification. read more

(*) AS ROMA (ASR.MI)

AS Rome tied with Sampdoria in their Serie A match on Wednesday.

(*) FERRAGAMO (SFER.MI), MONCLER (MONC.MI), TOD'S (TOD.MI), BRUNELLO CUCINELLI (BCU.MI), FERRARI (RACE.MI)

As of next year, luxury brands will no longer be eligible for tax benefits from the so-called Patent Box, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing an amendment to the budget law.

(*) EL.EN (ELEN.MI)

Revenues at year end will exceed 550 million euros and the company will reach one billion in sales "in a few years", Chief executive Andrea Cangioli told daily Il Corriere della Sera.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI (CASS.MI)

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Mario Draghi convenes 'Steering Group' on COVID-19.

