Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

GENERAL

Italy reported 92 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 43 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 9,503 from 15,021.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases November data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 10.

Italy's Treasury will offer a CCTeu note maturing on April 15, 2029 for a nominal amount of up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.82 billion) in exchange of four bonds, subject to a buyback, maturing next year, it said in a statement on Monday.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TELECOM ITALIA (TLIT.MI)

Telecom Italia said on Monday it had picked Goldman Sachs and LionTree to advise Italy's biggest telecoms group on the takeover approach by U.S. fund giant KKR. L1N2SR0MM

(*) A plan supported by Vivendi (VIV.PA), top shareholder in the company with a 24% stake, sees the group being split up in a company for commercial services - where the French group could have a majority shareholding - and one for the network, controlled by the State but in concession to TIM, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

STELLANTIS (STLA.MI)

(*) The car maker plans to generate around 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in additional annual revenues by 2026 and around 20 billion euros by 2030 from software-enabled product offerings and subscriptions, the carmaker said on Tuesday. read more

(*) The group said it expects to finalise its partnership with Taiwan's Foxconn by the end of the year and that it had entered a new preliminary agreement with the group for a partnership in semiconductors.

CEO Carlos Tavares presents "Software Day 2021" in an online event (1500 GMT).

UNICREDIT (CRDI.MI)

Andrea Orcel must convince UniCredit investors that he can deliver on a promise to grow the Italian bank profitably when he presents its new strategy this week. read more

LEONARDO (LDOF.MI)

Metalworkers union UILM called on aerospace and defence group Leonardo on Monday to drop plans to furlough the bulk of employees at its Aerostructures plants in southern Italy.

(*) MAIRE TECNIMONT (MTCM.MI)

The three EPC contracts worth $3.5 billion awarded to the group by Bouruge in Abu Dhabi are a "cornerstone" for the Italian oil and gas services company, its chairman Fabrizio Di Amato was quoted as saying by Il Sole 24 Ore, adding that the group will need to employ further staff in 2022.

DIARY

Rome, Senate, Budget Committee, 2022 budget law (1430 GMT).

Rome, Atreju 2021 annual event continues (1100 GMT); ends on Dec. 12. On Tuesday debate on "Double challenge. The climate emergency and the energy transition that Italy needs" with Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani and Eni (ENI.MI) CEO Claudio Descalzi (0900 GMT).

