Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

GENERAL

Italy reported 101,762 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, against 155,659 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 227 from 157. read more

ECONOMY

The Italian government has not ruled out additional spending to help the COVID-hit economy, but new measures are not currently under consideration, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday.

ISTAT releases November retail sales data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 7 billion euros in BTP bonds on Jan. 13. read more

COMPANIES

BANCA CARIGE (CRGI.MI), BPER BANCA (EMII.MI)

The Italian banking fund that owns Carige following a 2019 rescue on Monday picked BPER Banca to negotiate a sale it hopes will end a seven-year crisis at the ailing lender. read more

BPER said it had lowered its capital request to 530 million euros while still targeting capital neutrality and a significant boost to earnings per share from 2023 under its latest offer for Carige.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM) (TLIT.MI)

Telecom Italia (TIM) General Manager Pietro Labriola will present a draft new business plan to revamp the former phone monopoly to board directors at a scheduled meeting on Jan.18, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

KKR (KKR.N) approached Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund PIF as it seeks co-investors to join its proposed buyout of TIM, Bloomberg News reported.

ENI , ENEL , SNAM (SRG.MI)

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Monday reiterated the government could introduce a windfall tax on energy companies which are profiting from high prices. read more

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI (BCU.MI)

The Italian luxury group posted on Monday a 31% increase in 2021 revenue at current exchange rates, in line with its latest guidance and a touch above market expectations, after the pandemic triggered a 10% drop in 2020. read more

ENEL

Italy's biggest utility said on Monday its Enel Finance International unit had placed a triple-tranche 2.75 billion euro bond to help it reach its goal to cut emissions and have sustainable finance sources account for 65% of gross total debt in 2024.

