Italy to sell up to 3.5 bln euros in BTPs on Dec. 14, cancels other auctions

ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Thursday it would offer the following bonds at auction on Tuesday.

It added it would not hold the other medium-long term bond auctions scheduled for the same day due to the large cash balance and the consequent reduced funding needs.

