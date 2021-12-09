Italy to sell up to 3.5 bln euros in BTPs on Dec. 14, cancels other auctions

ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Thursday it would offer the following bonds at auction on Tuesday.

It added it would not hold the other medium-long term bond auctions scheduled for the same day due to the large cash balance and the consequent reduced funding needs.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Francesca Piscioneri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.