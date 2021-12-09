Rates & Bonds
Italy to sell up to 3.5 bln euros in BTPs on Dec. 14, cancels other auctions
ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Thursday it would offer the following bonds at auction on Tuesday.
It added it would not hold the other medium-long term bond auctions scheduled for the same day due to the large cash balance and the consequent reduced funding needs.
Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Francesca Piscioneri
