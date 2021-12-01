Italy state sector budget deficit at 9.7 bln euros in Nov

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 9.7 billion euros ($10.99 billion) in November compared to a shortfall of 17.28 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.

The difference came from rebound in tax collections due to the economic recovery and an increase in value-added tax (VAT) on imports.

The first 11 months of the year showed an aggregate budget deficit of 102.9 billion euros, 52.5 billion euros higher versus the same period in 2020.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.