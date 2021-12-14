Italy's new 3-yr BTP bond yields touch highest level since May at auction

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italian 3-year BTP bond yield touched its highest level since May at an auction on Tuesday, as investors brace for the European Central Bank meeting scheduled for Thursday.

At the sale Rome sold the top planned amount of 3.5 billion euros ($3.96 billion) of the new BTP maturing December 15, 2024 at a -0.10% gross yield. At the last auction a note maturing August 2024 fetched a -0.16% gross yield.

Last week the Treasury said the auctions of the other medium-long term bonds scheduled for Tuesday would not be held, due to the large cash balance and the consequent reduced funding needs.

For the same reason, the Treasury said it had cancelled the other medium-long term bond auctions scheduled for December 30.

($1 = 0.8842 euros)

Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Cristina Carlevaro

