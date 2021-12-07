Italy's Target2 debt rises to 14-mth high in November

MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Italy's liabilities towards other euro zone central banks in November rose to their highest level since September 2020, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Data published by the Bank of Italy showed Italy's Target 2 debt stood at 544.91 billion euros ($614 billion) at the end of November compared with 519.1 billion euros in October.

The European Central Bank's funding to Italian banks edged up to 448.76 billion euros last month from 448.73 billion euros in October, the data also showed.

A country's Target 2 position is monitored as a sign of financial stress and imbalances within the euro zone.

Target2 debt could rise, for example, due to capital outflows. It also reflects increased reliance of domestic banks on ECB's funding.

Italy started publishing its Target2 debt position in September 1997.

($1 = 0.8875 euros)

