Italy's Treasury assigns 2.25 bln euros of a CCTeu bond for exchange auction
MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury placed 2.25 billion euros ($2.54 billion), just below the top planned amount of 2.5 billion euros, in an exchange auction on Thursday.
As part of the swap, Italy sold a nominal CCTeu bond maturing on April 15, 2029 in exchange of four bonds maturing next year.
The Treasury re-purchased a total of 2.5 billion euros over two zero-coupon CTZ bills, maturing in May and September 2022, and two CCTeu bonds, due in June and December 2022.
Exchange auctions are used to reduce heavy redemptions in a given year.
($1 = 0.8841 euros)
